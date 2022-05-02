India believes there will be no winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM Modi

-
-
Asserting that India is on the side of peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India believes there will be no winner in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and all will suffer losses.
Addressing a joint press event with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here, Modi said that from the start of the Ukraine crisis, India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that talks are the only solution to resolve the dispute.
"We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace," he said.
"Due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are sky rocketing, there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened," he said.
Modi said that the effect of this on developing and poor countries will be much more.
He also said India is also concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.
On his part, Scholz said Russia has violated the UN charter by attacking Ukraine.
He said he has also invited Prime Minister Modi for G-7 summit in Germany.
Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France.
