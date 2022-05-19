Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 3.50; to now cost Rs 1,003

-
Domestic cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates this month.
Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
The hike comes on the back of a Rs 50 per cylinder increase effected on May 7. Prior to that, prices were increased by the same amount on March 22.
Earlier, cooking gas LPG prices were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates.
Since April 2021, prices have risen by Rs 190 per cylinder.
