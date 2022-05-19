No improvement in J&K's security after Article 370 abrogation: NC chief

-
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said there has been no improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.
Targeted killings are taking place continuously one after another. "In this week, three such killings took place. After every few weeks, this phenomenon restarts. Then it stops for some days," he added.
Abdullah also called for respecting the sentiments of the people in view of the loudspeaker ban, and said there is a need to find a middle path to resolve the issue of noise emanating from loudspeakers.
"There has been no improvement in situation even after removing Article 370 and Article 35A," he told reporters at the Kotranka area of Rajouri district.
Asked about the fate of Article 370, Abdullah said, "We will put forth our point of view before the court. We will not take the law into our hands. We are not the people who speak the language of another country.
