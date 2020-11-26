Don't air Congress' internal issues on public platforms, says Punjab CM

-
ALSO READ
Amarinder Singh tests negative for Covid-19 a day after aide tests positive
Punjab CM Amarinder opposes challenge to Gandhi family leadership
Enactment of farm bills will lead to 'unrest' in Punjab: Amarinder Singh
Amarinder Singh's sit-in protest at Khatkar Kalaan is shameful: Badal
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh promises jobs, debt relief for landless farmers
-
Amid reports of dissidence in the Congress after its poor show in the Bihar polls, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the party's internal issues should not be aired publically.
Rejecting the charge of the Congress lacking inner-party democracy, he asserted that the party leaders and workers were free to take their grouses to the party chief or its working committee.
If you're a Congressman, you can go to the party president or the Congress Working Committee with any problem you may have with the party functioning. But you should not go out to air your grievances. If you want to do that, you can leave the party, said the Punjab chief minister.
In a statement here, Singh said he had learnt this lesson from late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when he was a Member of Parliament from the Congress.
Indira Ji had told me that internal party matters should remain within the party, and this still holds true for the Congress, he further said.
He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has never penalised anyone for raising a voice of dissent and has instead made them members of various committees in the true spirit of democracy.
Rejecting the suggestion for change in party leadership after the Bihar poll debacle, Amarinder Singh said Sonia Gandhi will remain the leader as long as she wants, after which the new leader will be elected.
There is no need for change at this juncture, he said, adding one should not read too much in the Bihar poll verdict.
Pointing out that victory and defeat are part of the process of an actual democracy, which India fortunately has, the CM said unlike the American democracy, India has true democracy with political ups and downs as its part and parcel".
Recalling the time when the BJP had only two seats in Parliament, Singh said the Congress too can come back to power in 2024.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU