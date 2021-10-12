Don't use personal vehicles one day per week to reduce pollution: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
From IoT-based sensors to flow meters, how tech is powering water mission
Jal Jeevan Mission starts to monitor and measure tap water supply
A slow trickle for 111 mn parched homes in villages waiting for tap water
Beyond the Jal Shakti Abhiyan
Delhi will focus on public participation to reduce air pollution: Gopal Rai
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Delhiites to help bring down pollution in the city by giving up vehicle use once in a week and turning off engines of vehicles at red lights.
He also noted that pollution caused locally was in safe limit but stubble burning in other states was increasing it.
"I have been tweeting air quality data for past one month. It shows pollution has started increasing because neighbouring states did not help their farmers who are forced to burn paddy straw stubble," he said.
The chief minister said that it is high time that Delhiites took responsibility to bring pollution down.
It is necessary that every individual takes responsibility and contributes to the three measures including 'Red Light On Vehicle Off' campaign starting from October 18, to at least reduce pollution generated locally, he said.
Experts say keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save Rs 250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20 percent, he said.
He also urged people to use public transport or car pool to avoid use of their own vehicle at least once in a week.
People should also become eyes and ears of the Delhi government by reporting incidents of pollution like garbage burning so that it could be checked, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU