Delhi will focus on public participation to reduce air pollution: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the city government will focus on public participation to reduce air pollution in the national capital.
"Pondering over environmental pollution in winter months when the AQI is severe is not a solution. We therefore, require your support. A plan is needed that can work through the year," Rai said on the second day of a round-table conference with experts.
The government will make the fight against air pollution a mass movement, he added.
"While we have identified pollution hotspots, it is still challenging to measure the timing, rate, source and impact of pollution. The Delhi government is working to find appropriate tools to measure these indicators which would in turn help us devise the correct policy," Rai said.
