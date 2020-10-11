'Feeling great': Trump's docs say he is no longer Covid transmission risk

-
U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer considered a coronavirus transmission risk to others and has met the criteria for safe discontinuation of isolation, according to White House physician Sean Conley.
Trump has been fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms have improved, Conley said in a memorandum published by the White House.
“The assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus,” Conley wrote. “In addition, sequential testing throughout his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads.”
Trump earlier Saturday held his first public event since returning from a three-day hospital stint, thanking hundreds of supporters gathered on the South Lawn for their encouragement during his illness.
The president has announced an aggressive return to the campaign trail following his convalescence, beginning with a rally Monday night in Orlando. He’s expected to visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa on Wednesday for additional campaign events.
Conley’s update was the first on the president’s health since Thursday. The White House has still refused to reveal certain health details about the president and his treatment, including when Trump last tested negative before contracting the coronavirus.
Trump first unveiled his positive test for the coronavirus early Oct. 2, and has credited his recovery to a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. antibody cocktail he was administered. The president also received a corticosteroid called dexamethasone as well as Remdesivir, an antiviral manufactured by Gilead Sciences Inc.
“I’m feeling great,” Trump said Saturday, adding that the U.S. was “producing powerful therapies and drugs.”
