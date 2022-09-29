JUST IN
Dozens fall ill due to gas leak in meat factory in UP's Aligarh
Rajasthan empowers police to act against banned PFI, similar organisations
SC to hear pleas against TN, Maha's bull-taming sport Jallikattu on Nov 22
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark on sanitary napkins
Around 500 shop owners near Taj Mahal fear shutdown after SC order
Tamil Nadu police denies permission for state-wide RSS processions on Oct 2
Ankita Bhandari murder case: SIT questions revenue officers, employees
Malegaon blast case trial yet to examine 100 witnesses after 14 years
PM Modi holds roadshow in Surat; set to launch projects worth Rs 29,000 cr
DREAM city project to help Surat become safest diamond trading hub: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rajasthan empowers police to act against banned PFI, similar organisations
Business Standard

Dozens fall ill due to gas leak in meat factory in UP's Aligarh

Dozens of persons reportedly fell ill following gas leak in a meat factory in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district

Topics
Aligarh | Gas leakage | Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Aligarh 

Affected people being treated at a hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. Photo: PTI
Representative Image

Dozens of persons reportedly fell ill following gas leak in a meat factory in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Thursday.

"The factory was immediately evacuated following the gas leak and the situation has returned to normal. The affected people are being treated," said a police spokesperson.

The incident took place in Al-Dua meat factory that is owned by Haji Zaheer.

According to reports, dozens of men and women started falling unconscious and were rushed to the J N hospital for treatment.

The reasons for the leakage of the gas were being ascertained.

Details are awaited.

--IANS

amita/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aligarh

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 14:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.