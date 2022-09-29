Dozens fall ill due to gas leak in meat factory in UP's Aligarh

Dozens of persons reportedly fell ill following gas leak in a meat factory in Uttar Pradesh's district on Thursday.

"The factory was immediately evacuated following the gas leak and the situation has returned to normal. The affected people are being treated," said a police spokesperson.

The incident took place in Al-Dua meat factory that is owned by Haji Zaheer.

According to reports, dozens of men and women started falling unconscious and were rushed to the J N hospital for treatment.

The reasons for the leakage of the gas were being ascertained.

Details are awaited.

