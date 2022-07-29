JUST IN

India registers 20,409 Covid-19 infections, 47 deaths in 24 hours

1 dead, several injured after bus falls off flyover in UP's Aligarh

One person died and several people were injured as a bus veered off a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh in morning

ANI  General News 
Bus rolled off a cliff in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. Photo: ANI
Representative Image

One person died and several people were injured as a bus veered off a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday morning, the police said.

About 30-40 passengers were on the bus.

About 25 persons have been shifted to a district hospital.

Speaking to ANI city Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "We received information about a Farrukhabad-bound bus falling off the flyover. About 30-40 passengers were on board. 25 persons were shifted to a district hospital. One woman has died."

The police are investigating the matter.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 12:04 IST

