DP writes to Zoom, seeks details of toolkit meet attending ahead of R-Day

The has written to video conferencing platform seeking details of those who participated in the January 11 meeting organised allegedly by a pro-Khalistani group to prepare a protest "toolkit" backing the farmers' agitation, officials said on Tuesday.

Police alleged that Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting through app, days before the Republic Day violence in the capital that left over 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

"The has written to video conferencing app seeking details of participants who attended the meeting on January 11," the official said.

On Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (cyber) Prem Nath had alleged that the e-mail account created by Shantanu is the owner of this Google document.

"Pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal had contacted them (Jacob and Shantanu) through a Canada-based woman named Punit," Nath had said.

"Nikita and Shantanu had on January 11 attended a Zoom meeting organized by PFJ in which modalities were decided to create the 'toolkit' titled 'Global Farmer Strike' and 'Global Day of Action, 26 January'," Nath said.

