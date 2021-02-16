JUST IN
Air quality very poor in Delhi, minimum temperature settles above normal

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled one notch above the normal at 11.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi 

The relative humidity was 98 percent at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled one notch above the normal at 11.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The air quality of Delhi was very poor with the air quality index(AQI) settling at 306 at 9 am, showed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Some areas of the city experienced mist in the early hours.

First Published: Tue, February 16 2021. 10:54 IST

