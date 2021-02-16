Republic Day violence: Deep Sidhu's police custody extended by 7 days

A Delhi Court on Tuesday extended Punjabi actor-turned-singer Deep Sidhu's police custody by seven more days in the Republic Day violence case.

Sidhu, arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on February 9, has been touted by as the 'main instigator' of the violence which took place on the Republic Day at the Red Fort.

Crime Branch is probing if the violence was part of a larger conspiracy. On February 9, the court had sent him to seven-days custody of the police for interrogation.

While in custody, Sidhu along with another accused Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on the Republic Day.

The last custody was sought for multitude of reasons, including to visit Mumbai, Punjab and Haryana to explore links, identify and arrest his supporters and recover phones with different SIM cards used by him.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally against three farm laws. During the clash, a section of protesters had entered the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag.

--IANS

aka/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)