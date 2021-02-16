MP: Bus falls into canal, several passengers missing; rescue ops on

-
Many passengers are feared
drowned after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police and eye witnesses said.
District superintendent of police Pankaj Kumawat said rescue operation was underway.
Sources said that at least 50 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident which occurred around 8:30 AM.
According to eye witnesses, the bus has sank in the canal and not visible now. It is feared that the bus was swept away in the water current.
At least seven persons swam to the banks of the canal while others are missing, they said.
Further details are awaited.
