DPIIT considering quality control norms for lighters, sports goods

Business Standard

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to bring lighters and sports goods under the quality norms, a move aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods

Topics
DPIIT | import

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

sports goods industry, bat, cricket, jalandhar, meerut

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to bring lighters and sports goods under the quality norms, a move aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry.

The other products for which these norms can be issued include potable water bottles and insulated flasks, resin-treated compressed wood laminates and wooden furniture.

The department has floated draft control orders for all these products after consulting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

"Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has prepared a draft quality control order in respect of lighters in consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards in order to bring it under mandatory BIS certification keeping in view the human safety and for ensuring the optimum quality of product," according to one of the office memorandums of the department.

The items, under these orders, cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark.

The DPIIT is in the process of formulating QCO for various products.

These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 20:44 IST

