DRDO conducts 2 successful flight tests of VSHORADS missiles in Odisha

Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of Very Short Range Air System (VSHORADS) missile at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to an official release, The flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man-portable launcher against high-speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking approaching and receding aircraft. The targets were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives.

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air System (MANPAD) meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. It has been designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other laboratories and Indian Industry Partners.

The missile incorporates many novel technologies including Dual-band IIR Seeker, a miniaturised Reaction Control System and integrated avionics. The propulsion is provided by a dual-thrust solid motor.

Complimenting and industry partners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the missile equipped with novel technologies will give a further technological boost to the Armed Forces.

Secretary, Department of Defence R & D and Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the consecutive successful flight tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)