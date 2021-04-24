DRDO to assist Madhya Pradesh in construction of 1000-bed Covid-19 hospital

-
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will fully assist the Madhya Pradesh government in the construction of a 1,000-bed temporary hospital at Bina amid surging COVID-19 cases, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.
"Today had a discussion with Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh over a phone. DRDO will fully assist the Madhya Pradesh government in the construction of a 1,000-bed temporary hospital at Bina. The supply of oxygen for this hospital has been ensured by the Bina Refinery," Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted in Hindi.
He further said that now oxygen will be supplied to Madhya Pradesh from Gwalior-Ranchi and Bhopal-Ranchi air routes.
"With this, after the Indore-Jamnagar Oxygen air route, oxygen now will be supplied to Madhya Pradesh from Gwalior-Ranchi and Bhopal-Ranchi air routes. Empty oxygen cylinders will be transported in @IAF_MCC plane to Ranchi from Bhopal Gwalior and the filled tankers will return by road," he said.
He also informed that during his discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it has been decided that oxygen tankers will be transported to Madhya Pradesh by airways, railways and roads, in which the Ministry of Home Affairs has assured full cooperation and coordination.
The Chief Minister further said that he also had a discussion with Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath over the phone and he apprised him about the efforts being made to control and prevent COVID-19 in the state.
"Instructions have been given to bring former Minister Brajendra Singh Rathore from Jhansi to Bhopal by air ambulance," he added.
He also spoke to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and urged him to supply more oxygen to hospitals in Bhopal from the BHEL plant.
"The ED of BHEL will meet later today to discuss the subject in detail," he further added.
