Haryana to inoculate for free all above 18 years at govt hospitals: Khattar

-
ALSO READ
Haryana CM announces hike in salary of sanitation workers by up to Rs 2,000
Won't talk to Khattar till he apologises for 'inflicting brutality' on farmers: Amarinder
Haryana CM meets union agriculture minister, discusses farmers' protest
Only few are opposing farm laws due to political reasons: Haryana CM
Cong 'misleading' farmers, will quit politics if MSP dismantled: Khattar
-
Everyone above 18 years of age will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals in Haryana, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday after chairing a state-level meeting of the COVID Monitoring Committee.
A registration portal will be started from April 28 and everyone has to register themselves for vaccination. Registration is a must to get vaccinated.
Further details on how and where the registration can be done are awaited.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the government of India's procurement price of both the COVID-19 vaccines will remain Rs 150 per dose and the Centre will continue to provide it totally free to states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU