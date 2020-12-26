Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will "bury" them in 10 feet deep in the ground.

"I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities,"said Chouhan at an event in Hoshangabad District yesterday.

"Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts," he added.

Defining good governance, Chouhan said, "it means ensuring that the benefits of government services reach the public with a fixed time frame without any bribe".

Earlier this month, the Indore Municipal Corporation had demolished several illegal constructions of criminals in the Khajrana and Kabutar Khana areas under an anti-encroachment drive.

