DRI intercepts 4 passengers for bringing gold worth Rs 1.1 cr from Sharjah

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu to excavate in Ramanathapuram after Chola period coins discovery
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash
Covid: UAE extends ban on passenger flights from India till August 2
Covid-19: Saudi to lift entry ban from six countries, including India, Pak
Will push Centre for metro rail project in Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
-
The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted four passengers for bringing 2.2 kg gold in concealment from Sharjah to Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore by Air Arabia flight, informed a press note on Wednesday.
According to the press note issued by DRI, the four passengers were identified as Sagubar Sadiq Syed Mohamed, Nasardeen Mohamed Thambi, Kaleel Raghuman Mustafa, and Thasthakeer Kajamytheen who belong to Ramanathapuram district.
The officers recovered the 2.2 kg gold worth Rs 1.10 crores which were concealed in their rectum and trousers pockets.
Two passengers Nasardeen and Kaleel have been arrested by DRI officers in this case, the press note said.
Further investigation is underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU