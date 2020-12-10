Drone movement noticed at international border in Jammu and Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
J&K extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till August 5 as cases escalates
Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead
156 terrorists neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir security forces this year
J&K's Covid-19 tally surpasses 45K with record 1,355 new cases in one day
Jammu and Kashmir reports 697 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now at 86,754
-
Drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.
The Border Security Force (BSF) said the drone went back after the troops fired at it.
"Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it," said BSF.
Last month, the drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Besides, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector in the month of September.
Jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU