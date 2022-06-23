Droupadi Murmu's vision for India's development is extraordinary: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday praised NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu for her "understanding of the problems on the ground" and dubbed her vision for India's development as "extraordinary".

The Prime Minister made the remarks after he met Murmu in New Delhi. After Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met the NDA's Presidential candidate.

Murmu will also be meeting several Union ministers and veteran leaders before filing her nomination for the post of President on Friday.

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Murmu on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India's development is outstanding."

Murmu, who reached the national capital on Thursday, was welcomed at the Delhi airport by Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Virendra Kumar, MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP's national media co-in-charge Sanjay Mayukh. Several other leaders and workers were also present at the airport to welcome her.

Murmu on Friday will file her nomination for the Presidential election. Prime Minister Modi, President J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also be present during her nomination.

To make the nomination filing a grand event, the BJP has invited its allies as well as Biju Janata Dal, which has announced its support to Murmu, to attend nomination filing.

The Opposition parties have declared Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate. The election for the next President of the country will be held on July 18 while the result will be declared on July 21.

--IANS

stp/shs

