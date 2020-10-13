DU online admission portal slows down on Day 2 hampering process

-
-
Slow speed of the online admission portal of Delhi University hampered the process of admission to undergraduate courses on Tuesday, a college principal said.
The university's first completely-online admission process began on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 19,000 applications being received on the first day.
Only 1,628 of the applications received on Monday have been approved.
Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said the university admission portal was slow in the initial few hours and it was only after 2 pm that the speed increased.
He said they could only process 60 applications till 2 pm since it was taking almost 30 minutes for the process.
"There are 550 applications that have been cleared by respective departments and I have cleared 200 of them. We will try to clear the rest by 9-10 pm," he said.
He said he spoke to varsity officials who informed him that the portal was receiving close to 30,000 hits.
Payal Mago, the principal of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, said they have had 160 admissions till now. The teacher in-charges calculate the best of four percentage, then the documents are verified online and the final admission is approved by the principal, she said.
The varsity received over 3.54 lakh applications for nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats. Wednesday is the last day of admission.
This year, the admission process is being completely held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
