Dussehra reinforces faith in righteousness, says Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday extended greetings on Dussehra, saying the festival reinforces faith in righteousness.

Topics
Vice President | Dussehra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor, West Bengal
"Symbolising the victory of good over evil, Dussehra reinforces our faith in 'Dharma' or righteousness," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

He hoped the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness in the lives of people.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 10:04 IST

