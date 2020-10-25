Dusshera: Ravan effigy makers unhappy with drop in sale amid Covid-19

-
Due to adverse economic conditions and restrictions amid COVID, the artist involved in making Ravan effigies in Chhattisgarh witnessed a drop in demand for effigies for the Dusshera festival.
Artisan said they did not get as many orders as they used to receive last year. This year, they have mostly prepared 10 feet tall effigies to sell to the customers.
Speaking to ANI, an artisan said, "All the boys in this area used to gather at one place and made effigies but this year due to COVID-19 nobody came forward to help us. The business has also affected as there is a very low demand for the effigies this year."
"By selling 20-feet effigy, we used to earn around Rs 10,000. This year we have made 10-feet effigies and buyers are not willing to pay more than Rs 4,000 for a piece," he added.
The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'.
This year the festival spirit has been dampened by the COVID-19 which have spread all over the world.
