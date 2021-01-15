EAM Jaishankar holds discussions with Nepalese counterpart Gyawali

-
ALSO READ
India, Japan hold strategic talks, call for free, inclusive India-Pacific
India making a lot of regional investment, but needs to do more: Jaishankar
Bilateral, regional and global issues to figure in Indo-US 2+2 dialogue
India executed 194 developmental projects in 37 African countries: MEA
India, Nepal discuss reconstruction projects at virtual meetings
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali with a focus on various key aspects of the bilateral relations.
The talks are taking place under the framework of the Indo-Nepal joint commission meeting (JCM), officials said.
Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit. He is the first senior political leader from Nepal to visit India after the ties between the two countries came under strain following a border row.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday gave clear indication that the boundary issue is unlikely to be discussed at the JCM.
Responding to questions on the border row, he said at a media briefing: "Our position on the boundary issue is well known. Let me say that the JCM and boundary talks are separate mechanisms."
He said the JCM is an important mechanism that provides the opportunity of reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral partnership and providing political guidance to further enhance the unique ties between the two countries.
"We look forward to constructive discussions on the numerous sectors that encompass our bilateral agenda," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU