CoBRA commando fatally shoots self during Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

-
ALSO READ
Sukma: CRPF CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal attack
Chhattisgarh govt allows inter-state public transport operations
Banks need to overhaul anti-money laundering mechanism: Deloitte Report
Chhattisgarh pvt hospitals overcharging Covid-19 patients to face action
Need to remove fear of coronavirus from people's mind: Chhattisgarh CM
-
A commando of CRPFs elite unit
CoBRA allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district during an anti -Naxal operation in the wee hours of Friday, police said.
As per preliminary information, Head Constable Harjeet Singh (40), belonging to CoBRAs 206th battalion, shot himself with his service rifle when a squad of his unit was out on an anti-Naxal operation in Chintagufa police station area, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.
A team of the 206th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) had launched the operation from its Temelwada camp on Thursday night based on inputs about movement of Naxals and laid an ambush on Koyalmeta hill, located over 450km from state capital Raipur, he said.
During the operation, Singh allegedly shot himself and died on the spot, Sharma said, adding his body is being shifted to a local hospital.
Prima facie the incident seems to be a suicide and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step.
"However, police will also probe whether he misfired from his service rifle, Sharma added.
Singh was a native of Ludhiana district in Punjab.
The CRPF is deployed in south Bastar for anti-Naxal operations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU