CoBRA commando fatally shoots self during Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

A commando of CRPFs elite unit



CoBRA allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district during an anti -Naxal operation in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

As per preliminary information, Head Constable Harjeet Singh (40), belonging to CoBRAs 206th battalion, shot himself with his service rifle when a squad of his unit was out on an anti-Naxal operation in Chintagufa police station area, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

A team of the 206th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) had launched the operation from its Temelwada camp on Thursday night based on inputs about movement of Naxals and laid an ambush on Koyalmeta hill, located over 450km from state capital Raipur, he said.

During the operation, Singh allegedly shot himself and died on the spot, Sharma said, adding his body is being shifted to a local hospital.

Prima facie the incident seems to be a suicide and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step.

"However, police will also probe whether he misfired from his service rifle, Sharma added.

Singh was a native of Ludhiana district in Punjab.

The CRPF is deployed in south Bastar for anti-Naxal operations.

