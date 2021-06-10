EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit to Gulf country

External Affairs Minister (EAM) on Thursday arrived in Kuwait as part of his bilateral visit to the Gulf country.

"Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India His Excellency Dr arrives in Kuwait on a bilateral visit and was received by the Ambassador," Indian High Commission in Kuwait tweeted.

Jaishankar's visit a few months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen various aspects of

An MEA release earlier had said that EAM Jaishankar during his visit will hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait. He will also carry a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Kuwait.

The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait.

"Traditionally warm and close bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait is characterized by strong people-to-people connect. There are around one million Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India," the MEA said.

In recent weeks, to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the Government of Kuwait has been at the forefront to ensure a sustained and reliable supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen to India by establishing an Air/Sea Bridge.

Earlier, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, State of Kuwait, visited India on March 17-18.

Both countries had agreed to establish a Joint Commission at Foreign Ministers' level during the visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)