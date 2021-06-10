External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit

-
ALSO READ
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
India-US ties one of the major relationships in the world today: Jaishankar
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
India, Bangladesh to discuss on Covid cooperation, border management today
Indo-Japan ties have a central place in modernisation efforts: Jaishankar
-
External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on a bilateral visit early on Thursday.
According to diplomatic sources, the aim of the visit is to deepen India's ties with the oil-rich Gulf nation.
It comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors like energy, trade, investment, manpower and labour and information technology.
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah visited India in March during which both sides decided to set up the joint commission.
"Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India His Excellency Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on a bilateral visit and was received by the Ambassador," the Indian Embassy there tweeted on Thursday with the hashtag 'India Kuwait Friendship'.
Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by supplying relief material as well as medical oxygen.
Indian Navy ships have brought a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in the last few weeks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU