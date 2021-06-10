Death toll in Malad building collapse rises to 11, rescue op underway

-
-
At least eleven people, including eight minors, lost their lives after a residential structure collapsed in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai late on Wednesday night, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
As many as 18 people have been rescued safely, while seven people have been injured in the incident.
As per the BMC, the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition". The building in which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated.
Rescue operations are underway.
Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who has also reached the incident site, said, "Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it."
Siddiqui, a local present at the spot, said that the incident took place around 10 pm.
"The incident took place around 10:15 pm. I came out after two persons asked us to leave the building. As I was rushing out, I saw three buildings including a dairy had demolished near our building," he said.
