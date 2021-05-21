EAM Jaishankar to begin five-day visit to United States from Monday

-
ALSO READ
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Mauritius beginning Saturday
External affairs minister Jaishankar wraps up official visit to Sri Lanka
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on 3-day official visit to Sri Lanka
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Maldives on two-day visit
Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh tomorrow ahead of PM Modi's expected visit
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin a five-day visit to the United States from Monday with a focus on procurement of coronavirus vaccines from American companies as well as explore the possibility of their joint production.
The Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar will hold discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken besides meeting senior officials of the Biden administration during his visit from May 24 to 28.
In New York, Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"In Washington DC, the External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship," the MEA said in a statement.
It said he will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between the two countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU