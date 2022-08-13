JUST IN
Madras HC sets aside Tribunal award on BSNL claims for ISHA foundation
Hizbul chief's son, wife of 'Bitta Karate' among 4 sacked by JK admin
After SC intervention, Patna HC recalls suspension of POCSO judge
Jharkhand drafts plan to supply drinking water to people of 18 towns
PM Modi interacts with medal winners of CWG 2022 at his residence
Full dress rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations done at Red Fort
UP boat tragedy: 7 bodies fished out after 2 days; death toll rises to 10
CUET-UG postponed for 11K candidates to accommodate exam centre choice
Rushdie's stabbing suspect sympathetic to Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Rpt
325 kg explosives reach Noida's Supertech Twin Tower; demolition on Aug 28
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Punjab government notifies pention for former MLAs for only 1 term
Business Standard

EAM S Jaishankar leads 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Karnataka

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday took part in a Prabhat Pheri', a morning march, in Ramanagara district to spread awareness about the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Topics
S Jaishankar | Independence Day | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attends the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday took part in a Prabhat Pheri', a morning march, in Ramanagara district to spread awareness about the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Accompanied by BJP workers, sporting saffron scarves around their neck, Jaishankar led the march in Harohalli village in Kanakapura Taluk, the home constituency of Congress state president D K Shivakumar. People carrying the tricolour raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' during the rally organised to mark the country's 75th year of independence. Jaishankar also participated in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme at the Jain University and inspected the Kanakapura Highway. The union government launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign wherein it encouraged the public to hoist the national flags at their residences from August 13-15 under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The EAM will also take part in the BJP party workers' meet in the district headquarter town of Ramanagara.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on S Jaishankar

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 14:44 IST

`
.