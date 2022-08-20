JUST IN
Business Standard

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday, the National Center for Seismology informed

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley village, the NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 10:46 IST

