Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Bengkulu in Indonesia: US Geo Survey

An with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 46 km southwest of Bengkulu in on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was felt at 2346 GMT and the epicentre, with a depth of 57.17 km, was initially determined to be at 4.1899 degrees south latitude and 102.1095 degrees east longitude.

Back in April, there were two incidents took place.

On April 19, an with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale hit Indonesia's Sulawesi.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 19-04-2022, 06:53:13 IST, Lat: 7.20 & Long: 127.0, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 779km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," NCS tweeted.

While in April 5, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku.

In February, at least 10 people were killed and about 13,000 displaced after a 6.1-magnitude quake rocked Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra.

Pasaman district and Pasaman Barat district were the hardest hit by the tremor, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The number of evacuees had jumped to about 13,000, head of the Operation Unit of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of West Sumatra Province, Jumaidi sad Xinhua, adding that the displaced people stay now in more than 35 evacuation centres.

He had added that some emergency relief aids have arrived in the quake-affected areas.

Prior to that in January, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Seram, in at 14.29 UTC, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Prelim M5.5 Earthquake Seram, Jan-19 14:29 UTC," US Geological Survey had tweeted.

The epicentre of the earthquake was measured with a depth of 19.8 Km.

