CBI seized my computer and phone, says Sisodia after raid at residence

Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided on Friday by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files.

He asserted that he did not commit any wrong and was not scared by the Central Bureau of Investigation and its raid.

"The CBI team reached in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and myself extended them full cooperation. They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files," he told reporters after the raid that lasted several hours.

Sisodia alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency

to stop the Arvind Kejriwal government from "doing good work" in Delhi.

He said that CBI officials behaved well during the raid.

First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 07:34 IST

