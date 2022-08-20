Rajasthan: Six killed, 20 hurt in Pali road accident; PM expresses grief

Six people were killed and over 20 injured in a in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.

Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district.

The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located.

He said six people died in the accident while more than 20 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said PM expressed grief over the incident.

"The accident in Pali, is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," the PM said.

