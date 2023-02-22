Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck western Nepal, no casualty reported

A 5.2-magnitude struck western Wednesday afternoon.

The Monitoring Centre said the quake struck at 1.45 pm and it was recorded in the Bajura district, 450 km west of Kathmandu.

However, there were no reports of any damage from the yet, said officials.

Earlier, on January 24, one person was killed when Bajura was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

