Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck western Nepal, no casualty reported

Topics
Earthquake | Nepal

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal Wednesday afternoon.

The Nepal Earthquake Monitoring Centre said the quake struck at 1.45 pm and it was recorded in the Bajura district, 450 km west of Kathmandu.

However, there were no reports of any damage from the Earthquake yet, said officials.

Earlier, on January 24, one person was killed when Bajura was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 20:21 IST

