Business Standard

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits north Argentina; no damage reported

A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook northern Argentina but there were no immediate reports of damages

Topics
Earthquake | Argentina

AP  |  Buenos Aires 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake, Representative image by Shutterstock

A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook northern Argentina but there were no immediate reports of damages.

The quake struck at 8:09 pm local time Friday with its epicentre about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of the town of Campo Gallo in Santiago del Estero province. Its depth was 610 kilometres.

Authorities and local media reported no damages or deaths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 08:29 IST

