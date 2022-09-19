EC holds meetings in Gujarat to review preparedness for Assembly polls

A team of the held a series of meetings with director general of police, chief secretary and other senior officials during its three-day visit to review the situation in the state for the Assembly polls.

Elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled are due later this year.

A team of nine senior officials appointed by the ECI visited Ahmedabad between Friday and Sunday and reviewed preparations for the state elections, a government release said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the ECI team held a review meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Bharathi on poll preparedness in the presence of district election officers, commissioners and superintendents of police.

They discussed in detail various topics related to voters' roll and special summary revision, electronic voting machine (EVM/VVPAT), minimum facilities at polling stations, manpower, transportation, law and order, security, training and capacity building, the release said.

Detailed discussions were held with nodal officers and representatives of various enforcement agencies such as the Income Tax, Excise, Reserve Bank of India, Department of Revenue Intelligence and Narcotics Control Bureau, it said.

"A meeting was also held with secretaries of various state government departments, including home, school education, electricity, telecommunication, road and transport, health and family welfare, excise and revenue," it said.

Later, a meeting was also held with the state chief secretary and the director general of police to discuss various issues related to the upcoming elections as well as the feedback received from the CEO, state police nodal officer, other senior officials and enforcement agencies for smooth conduct of the elections, the release added.

