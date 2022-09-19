JUST IN
EC holds meetings in Gujarat to review preparedness for Assembly polls
UP Assembly session commences today; Sept 22 reserved for women members
Leopard cub found dead in Mumbai's Film City; forest dept denies poaching
Top Headlines: 35-50 bps rate hike by MPC; advance tax mop-up rises 17%
EC team visits Gujarat ahead of polls, reviews election preparedness
India, Japan concludes week-long 6th edition of maritime exercise 'JIMEX'
Latest news LIVE: India logs 4,858 Covid cases, 18 deaths in 24 hrs
ICAR signs tech transfer pact with Biovet for lumpy skin disease vaccine
In defence of the realm, again: Meet Mukul Rohatgi, the next AG for India
FM Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSBs to review progress of schemes for SCs
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Pay 16 times more to keep cows as pets, double for dogs in Lucknow
Business Standard

EC holds meetings in Gujarat to review preparedness for Assembly polls

A team of the Election Commission held a series of meetings with senior officials in Gujarat during its three-day visit to review the situation in the state for the Assembly polls

Topics
Gujarat | Gujarat Assembly | Assembly elections

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Election Commission
Photo: Shutterstock

A team of the Election Commission of India held a series of meetings with Gujarat director general of police, chief secretary and other senior officials during its three-day visit to review the situation in the state for the Assembly polls.

Elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due later this year.

A team of nine senior officials appointed by the ECI visited Ahmedabad between Friday and Sunday and reviewed preparations for the state elections, a government release said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the ECI team held a review meeting with Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Bharathi on poll preparedness in the presence of district election officers, commissioners and superintendents of police.

They discussed in detail various topics related to voters' roll and special summary revision, electronic voting machine (EVM/VVPAT), minimum facilities at polling stations, manpower, transportation, law and order, security, training and capacity building, the release said.

Detailed discussions were held with nodal officers and representatives of various enforcement agencies such as the Income Tax, Excise, Reserve Bank of India, Department of Revenue Intelligence and Narcotics Control Bureau, it said.

"A meeting was also held with secretaries of various state government departments, including home, school education, electricity, telecommunication, road and transport, health and family welfare, excise and revenue," it said.

Later, a meeting was also held with the state chief secretary and the director general of police to discuss various issues related to the upcoming elections as well as the feedback received from the CEO, state police nodal officer, other senior officials and enforcement agencies for smooth conduct of the elections, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 09:34 IST

`
.