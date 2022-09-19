India, Japan concludes week-long 6th edition of maritime exercise 'JIMEX'

-
ALSO READ
Al Najah: 13-day Indo-Oman joint military exercise concludes in Rajasthan
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
New ensign pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Indian Navy
Reliance Jio 6th Anniversary: Check the plan, offers and benefits
Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar to address 4-day Navy commanders conference
-
The sixth edition of the Japan India Maritime Exercise 2022, JIMEX 22 hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal with the two sides bidding farewell to each other with a customary steam past on September 17, 2022.
Indian Naval ships led by Rear Adm Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Ships Izumo and Takanami led by Rear Adm Hirata Toshiyuki, Commander Escort Flotilla Four, participated in the week-long exercise.
JIMEX 22 witnessed some of the most complex exercises undertaken jointly by the two navies. Both sides engaged in advanced level anti-submarine warfare, weapon firings and Air Defence exercises. Shipborne helicopters, fighter aircraft and submarines also participated in the exercise. Indian Navy and JMSDF ships replenished each other at sea under the agreement on Reciprocal Provision for Supply and Services (RPSS).
The exercise, which marked the tenth anniversary of JIMEX since its inception in 2012, consolidated the mutual understanding and interoperability between the two navies.
The sixth edition of JIMEX 2022 hosted by the Indian Navy began in the Bay of Bengal on September 11. The Indian Navy was represented by three indigenously designed and built warships, Sahyadri, a multi-purpose stealth frigate and Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti.
Additionally, Guided Missile Destroyer Ranvijay, Fleet Tanker Jyoti, Offshore Patrol Vessel Sukanya, submarines, MIG 29K fighter aircraft, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and ship-borne helicopters also participated in the exercise, read the Indian Navy press release.
The Indian Naval ships welcomed JMSDF ships Izumo, a Helicopter Carrier, and Takanami, a Guided Missile Destroyer, on their arrival in the Bay of Bengal, added the release.
JIMEX 22 involved two Phases; exercises at sea and a harbour phase at Visakhapatnam.
This edition also coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. JIMEX 22 seeks to consolidate the high degree of interoperability between the two countries' maritime forces through complex exercises in the surface, sub-surface and air domains.
The exercises were aimed at enhancing interoperability and streamlining seamanship and communication procedures. This exercise was part of the ongoing efforts between the two navies toward ensuring safe and secure international shipping and trade in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
The two countries have been carrying out regular exercises in IOR towards reinforcing maritime association.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 07:25 IST