SIT arrests 3 more accused in 1984 anti-sikh riots case in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
1984 riots: HC asks SIT to respond to plea for action against Cong leader
Policy for 1984 riots victims seeks preference, not employment: HC
SIT probing Moose Wala murder case making steady progress: ADGP Pramod Ban
Anis Khan death case: SIT submits probe progress report to Calcutta HC
SC rejects Maha's plea for SIT to probe corruption case against Deshmukh
-
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots has arrested three more accused here.
With this, SIT has so far arrested 22 accused related to different cases of heinous crimes connected to the 1984 riots in the past month.
Those arrested on Thursday included Ram Pal, 67, brother of three-time corporator Kailash Pal and key accused in the murder of seven people of a family in Dabauli.
Ram Pal allegedly accompanied his brother in murdering Vishakha Singh, his wife Simran Kaur, daughter Gurbachan Kaur and four sons.
The case 404/84 was lodged by two surviving sons of Mahendra Singh and Avtar Singh, who had identified the accused and had named them in their complaint.
The SIT had arrested Kailash Pal three days ago.
Deputy inspector general (SIT) Balendu Bhushan Singh said Chandra Pratap Singh,67, and Anil Nigam 65, were arrested in connection with case 188A/84 that involved killings of Swarn Singh and his son Gurmesh Singh in Panki locality.
In this case, Singh's family had named six people in the affidavit filed before the Justice Rangnath Mishra commission. Four of the accused died and two of them were arrested.
The SIT was formed three years ago on the Supreme Court directives.
It has investigated 11 cases of heinous crimes and identified 73 accused. Singh said efforts were underway to arrest the remaining 51 accused.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU