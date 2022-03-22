ED attaches assets of firm owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM

The ED on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with a investigation.

In a statement, the said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) to attach 11 residential flats in Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited.

Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Thackeray's wife Rashmi, "owns and controls" Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, it said.

The agency alleged funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)