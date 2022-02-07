ED attaches Chennai dental clinic's bank deposits in money laundering case

Over Rs 21.11 lakh worth bank deposits held in the name of a Chennai-based dental clinic have been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of a bribery 'scam' probe linked to grant of Dental Council of India (DCI) permission for starting dental colleges by some groups, the ED said on Monday.

The bank deposits belong to Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt Ltd., promoted by leading dentist S Murukesan.

Murukesan and others, the ED said, were first booked in 2013 by the CBI on charges of criminal conspiracy for "inducing, by corrupt or illegal means, the officials of DCI to recommend grant of permission to start Asan Memorial Dental College & Hospital and Adiparasakthi Dental College & Hospital."



It was alleged that a bribe or "illegal gratification" of Rs 25 lakh cash was delivered to the doctor in his clinic on January 7, 2013 "towards influencing the officials of DCI in the grant of approval by corrupt or illegal means to Adhiparasakthi Dental College & Hospital."



This cash has been earlier attached by the ED.

The agency said in a statement that it took cognisance of the CBI FIR to file a criminal case against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"Investigation into the money trail found that Dr S Murukesan had purchased immovable property out of the ill-gotten money and subsequently sold the property for profit and that funds were transferred from his personal account to the entity run by him-- Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt. Ltd."



"The proceeds of crime in the case have been quantified at Rs 1 crore," the ED said.

