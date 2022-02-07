Russia rubbishes report on Kashmir; says it is Indo-Pak bilateral issue

-
ALSO READ
1 Pak terrorist killed, another captured in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
-
Russia has rubbished a Russian media report describing Kashmir as another Palestine in the making and reaffirmed its position that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.
The assertion came days after Redfish digital media outlet tweeted a trailer of a new documentary on Kashmir and carried a line mentioning the allegation.
The Redfish media has been categorised on Twitter as a "Russia state-affiliated media".
"The Russian official position on the issue of Kashmir and Russia's principled stance on non-interference in bilateral disputes remain unchanged," the Russian embassy said in a statement.
"The solution should be found between India and Pakistan only, and it should be based on the achieved agreements, including the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999," it said.
The embassy also said that the "misleading label of the channel" on Twitter as 'Russia state-affiliated media' does not make it automatically related to any state support.
"The channel functions independently with regard to its editorial policy. However, it is hoped that the complexity and historical background of this and other regional issues will be given due understanding and balanced approach, which is expected from any professional media," the embassy said.
On its website, Redfish described itself as a multi-award-winning digital content creator.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU