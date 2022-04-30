ED attaches gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez by conman Sukesh

-
ALSO READ
Record number of searches in FY22 as tax offences get money laundering tint
Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife is master con woman: ED chargesheet
ED attaches Delhi-based journalist's property in money laundering case
ED investigating 7 cases of cryptocurrency usage in money laundering
ED attaches assets of Tamil Nadu minister in money laundering case
-
In a latest development in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to Bollywood actress Jaqueline Fernandez.
The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.
Fernandez and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi have recorded their statement as witness in the case.
In December 2021, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.
In February this year, the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Fernandez.
It has been alleged that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.
Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs.
A few had refused to take gifts from him.
--IANS
atk/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU