25 engagements, meeting with 8 world leaders, in PM Modi's trip: Govt

In his first visit abroad this year, Prime Minister will have 25 hectic engagements in his three-day travel to as many countries where he will be spending around 65 hours, government sources said on Saturday.

He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with eight from seven countries besides having an interaction with 50 global business leaders, they said.

Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2 amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

He will first travel to Germany, then visit Denmark and will have a brief stop over in Paris on his return journey on May 4.

Prime Minister Modi will be spending one night each in Germany and Denmark.

