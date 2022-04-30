31% jump in electricity demand triggers power crisis in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Adani Mundra settles 2010 dispute with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam
Power outage in Mumbai and Thane highlights energy crisis in state
Google Cloud, Snapchat, Spotify come back online after brief global outage
Amazon cloud outage disrupts Prime, Netflix, Disney+, other apps, websites
Rajasthan CM Gehlot describes power outage in country as 'national crisis'
-
Reeling under an acute power crisis, the Rajasthan government has announced scheduled power cuts each day across the state as there has been a wide gap between power demand and supply.
Bhaskar A. Sawant, the state's Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of the Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, said that power demand jumped by 31 per cent in April against the corresponding period last year.
While the power production has decreased, the demand has increased by 6.69 crore units.
"In Rajasthan, the demand last year was 21.31 crore units each day which crossed the figure of 28 crore unit in this month of April," Sawant said.
"While the total demand was 11,570 MW in April, it has increased to 13,700 MW in this year's April."
The demand has triggered in the wake of a severe heatwave being reported in different parts of the country, as well as in the momentum being gathered in economic activities after the third Covid wave, Sawant noted.
An official order issued by Sawant said that a one-hour power cut has been announced at the divisional headquarters while district headquarters will witness a two-hour outage.
In Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer, the outages will last from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m, in Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Udaipur, the power cuts are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m..
Meanwhile, a three-hour power cut in municipal areas and towns will be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and in rural areas, the deduction will continue as per the local schedule
--IANS
arc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU