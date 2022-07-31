ED officials search Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena dubs ED raids against minister Anil Parab as 'revenge politics'
'Uddhav-led Shiv Sena will win over 100 seats if mid-term polls are held'
Uddhav camp moves SC seeking stay on ECI proceedings on Shinde camp's plea
SC to hear on July 20 Thackeray camp's plea on disqualification proceedings
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
-
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.
The action follows multiple summons issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.
Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.
The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)