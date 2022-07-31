ED officials search Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai

(ED) on Sunday conducted a search at MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a case, an official said.

The action follows multiple summons issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

