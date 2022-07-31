JUST IN

US embassy delegation holds talk with IICF over proposed mosque in Ayodhya

A US embassy delegation held talks with the trustees of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) on the proposed mosque-hospital project at Dhannipur in Ayodhya district

Topics
Ayodhya | Uttar Pradesh | mosques

Press Trust of India  |  Ayodhya 

A US embassy delegation held talks with the trustees of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) on the proposed mosque-hospital project at Dhannipur in Ayodhya district.

The two-hour long meeting with political officer Karen McCrea and Kavleen Chatwal, the economic and political specialist from the US Embassy, was held at a hotel in Lucknow on Friday, IICF secretary Athar Husain told PTI.

"We had a long discussion with the US delegation over the Babri Masjid and Ram Janmabhoomi issue that had a great impact on the political discourse of a vast population of South Asia. And after the Ayodhya verdict, there is hope that all such types of long standing issues can be resolved peacefully," Hussain said.

IICF president Zufar Farooqui said Muslims look up to higher judiciary on issues of dispute for justice.

"The situation post-Ayodhya verdict, where Muslims having faith in judiciary accepted the verdict with a hope to reduce the Hindu-Muslim divide arising out of Ayodhya dispute and emphasised that Muslims still look up to higher judiciary on issues of dispute for justice with high hope".

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) was set up by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village following the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 06:45 IST

