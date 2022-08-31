JUST IN
Tamil Nadu reports 494 fresh Covid-19 cases; no change in death toll
ED seeks information on teachers' appointment in Bengal school jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate sought information from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education about the appointment of primary teachers since 2011 in connection with its probe into a school jobs scam

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sought information from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education about the appointment of primary teachers since 2011 in connection with its ongoing probe into a school jobs scam, an official said.

The ED wrote to the chairman of the board for soft copies of the appointments-related details by Thursday, he said.

A source in the education body said officials concerned in primary schools in all the districts have been asked to furnish the information on time.

The ED had earlier arrested suspended Trinamool Congress leader and former state minister Partha Chatterjee, and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam.

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 07:59 IST

