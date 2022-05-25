ED summons Nawab Malik's sons, wife in money laundering case, none appear

-
ALSO READ
Nawab Malik money laundering case: ED submits 5,000-page chargesheet
SC agrees to list for hearing Nawab Malik's plea seeking release
ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Money laundering case: Nawab Malik's ED custody extended till Mar 7
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai
-
Enforcement Directorate in its chargesheet said that both the sons and wife of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik were summoned for interrogation, but none of them appeared in connection with Malik's money laundering case.
"Nawab Malik's wife Mehjabin was summoned twice whereas his son Faraj Malik was summoned 5 times in connection with a money laundering case. But none of them appeared before the ED," informed the chargesheet today morning.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Malik has had links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-company for a long time, according to the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate against him in connection with a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai.
In the prosecution complaint, the ED elaborately mentioned Malik's alleged link to the D-company, and purported conspiracy to "usurp" the Goawala building compound in Kurla West in 1996.
Also, a special court on May 20 took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against the NCP leader and said there is prima facie evidence to indicate Malik was directly and knowingly involved in the money laundering and criminal conspiracy with others to usurp Goawala compound in Kurla. The court has issued a process against him and the 1993 bomb blast case accused Sardar Shahwali Khan, who is also named in the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU